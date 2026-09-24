The search for a tourist missing in the Queenstown area for almost a week is continuing on land and water.

Erika was last seen in Skippers Saddle near Coronet Peak on Friday, September 18.

“Police Search and Rescue are working with local coastguard today to search the immediate areas, both land and water,” a police spokeswoman said.

Skippers Saddle is a lookout and trailhead, near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd, about 15 minutes drive from Queenstown.

CCTV footage of Erika in the clothes she was last seen in. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Erika is of Brazilian descent, has dark curly hair and typically wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, tan brown puffer jacket, black tights and hiking boots and was driving a white Toyota Rav4 rental car, registration RKM122.

The vehicle was located at Skippers Saddle.

"Police and her family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

“If you have seen Erika, the car mentioned above or know her whereabouts or movements, please call 105 and reference file number 260921/8173.”