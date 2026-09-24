The Clutha District Council has agreed to provide a letter of support for an application seeking International Dark Sky Park status for an area centred around Purakaunui Recreation Reserve.

The letter is a requirement to apply for Dark Sky status, which aims to protect night skies from light pollution to maximise their cultural, scientific, natural and educational values.

The community-led Catlins Dark Sky initiative has been working with Dark Sky International since 2023 to manage certification requirements.

The group has obtained three sky quality meters, undertaken regular monitoring and discussed council policy as it works towards completing the requirements.

Cr Bruce Graham was pleased the council would provide the letter, citing visitor numbers to other dark sky reserves around New Zealand.

The group had “definitely shown a commitment to this project,’’ he said.

“When you look at the numbers elsewhere in the country … I’m fully in favour of providing a letter of support.’’