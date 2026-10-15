Two people have been seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash which has closed a section of highway south of Dunedin.

Emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Tutu Hill Road.

Police were called to the crash about 4.20pm on Thursday afternoon, a spokesman said.

“Two people are reported to have serious injuries while a third has moderate injuries.”

Road users are advised to delay their journey or avoid the area, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.