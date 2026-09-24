This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is keen knitter and Operation Cover Up Balclutha founder, Errin Hamlyn.

Mrs Hamlyn said she had been knitting for the Mission Without Borders charitable initiative almost since its outset 26 years ago, before founding the Balclutha branch on moving to the town nine years ago.

She said participating in the group had been rewarding both in the many amazing friends she had made, and through its charitable donations of hand-knitted blankets, clothing and other goods to Eastern Europe.

“We’re about 18 down here, and everyone does their bit for the organisation. We probably knit about 250 items a year, meeting for coffee, chat and shared work at the Balclutha Presbyterian Church every Saturday, at 2pm.”

She thanked her nominators and Silver Fern Farms for her tasty lamb roast, which she said she would share with family.

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.