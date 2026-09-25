Four people have been injured after a crash at a campground near Wānaka.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the two-vehicle collision in Lake Hāwea-Albert Town Rd (State Highway 6) about 3.40pm on Friday.

The crash occurred at the Albert Town Campground.

No road blocks were reported, the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance to the crash.

Four people were treated and assessed at the scene.

One was taken to Wānaka Lakes Combined Health in a moderate condition.

The other three people, whose conditions were minor, did not require transportation to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ also responded with two crews and a support vehicle.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz