Think beautiful thoughts — it may win your community this striking, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted piece of outdoor furniture. Wānaka sculptor Justin Klar has carved a large bench out of solid timber, with the words “Think Beautiful Thoughts” and large swan wings on the backrest, which he wants to give to the community. But because he was not sure where it was needed most, he has asked Otago Daily Times readers from across the South to submit “a beautiful thought”, as well as a few words about where they think it should be placed, and why it should be placed there. Klar said he was looking for something philosophical that made people feel “warm and fuzzy inside”. [Missing Credit]The “Think Beautiful Thoughts” bench, created by Wānaka sculptor Justin Klar. Photo: Supplied Rather than sell it and have it sitting in someone’s backyard, he would “ideally” like it to go to a school, a park or a community space. “I make my sculptures for a living, but I commit a part of my life to help others. So I always look for ways to do that. “For me, always the most rewarding thing is to see my sculptures in the hands of the people and to know the impact of it. “It sounds a bit cheesy, but it's true.” Mr Klar said the bench was made out of a single piece of oak — so it would weather well outdoors — and the swan wings were made out of two large slabs of wood he had lying around his workshop. [Missing Credit]Wānaka sculptor Justin Klar works on his ''Think Beautiful Thoughts'' bench. Photo: Supplied The bench took him nearly 200 hours to build and, like most of his sculptures, the desire to make it was “impulsive” and inspired by the beauty found in nature. “I just always get an idea and then I get excited and I just wanted to make something meaningful that would help kids in a way — something to inspire young people. “It just sort of grew as I went.” He said the “beautiful thoughts” submissions could be emailed to justin_klar@me.com and submissions would close at 5pm on August 28. The winning “beautiful thought” would be announced soon after. john.lewis@odt.co.nz