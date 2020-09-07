$800,000 in South conservation cash

Part of the lower Hollyford Valley. Photo: Supplied

A dozen conservation groups in Otago and Southland have received nearly $800,000 in grants from the Department of Conservation’s (Doc) Community Fund.

They are among 116 groups throughout the country to benefit from a combined $5.44million from the fund.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage said it was designed to support "practical, on-the-ground projects" that encouraged people to get involved in conservation.

The Queenstown-based Whakatipu Wildlife Trust was one of the biggest winners, receiving $150,000 over three years towards the employment of its executive officer.

The trust, formed three years ago, is an umbrella organisation supporting 50 community trapping groups or projects in the Wakatipu Basin.

It is one of six "community conservation hubs" receiving a combined $900,000 that Ms Sage said brought together "like-minded people to supercharge conservation goals and outcomes in their region".

Whakatipu Wildlife Trust executive officer Leslie Van Gelder said it was "such good news" the trust was among the category’s first beneficiaries.

The Covid-19 pandemic was making fundraising increasingly difficult for conservation projects, and the funding gave the trust "some safety and security" over the next three years, Ms Van Gelder said.

The Hollyford Conservation Trust has received a $60,000 grant towards funding its project manager.

The trust works with Doc to restore native flora and fauna across 2400ha of the lower Hollyford Valley in Fiordland.

Chairman Ron Anderson said he regarded the "fantastic" grant as an endorsement of the trust’s work over the past six years.

"This will allow us to pretty much stay on track."

The effectiveness of the trust’s approach was shown by its ability to work with Doc to knock back rat and stoat numbers last year after one of the worst beech mast events of recent times, Mr Anderson said.

Another major recipient was the Kea Conservation Trust, which has received $179,000 for a community engagement facilitator.

Doc Community Fund grants in Otago and Southland

• Kea Conservation Trust$179,040

• Whakatipu Wildlife Trust$150,000

• Landscape Connections Trust$90,000

• Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau Sinclair Wetlands Trust$85,760

• Otatara Landcare Group$63,556

• Otago Peninsula Biodiversity Trust$62,310

• Hollyford Conservation Trust$60,000

• Mamaku Point Conservation Trust$45,500

• Te Kakano Aotearoa Trust$24,000

• Royal Forest and Bird Society (trapping in Makarora)$15,480

• Moturata (Taieri) Island Whanau$6760

• Matukituki Charitable Trust$6600