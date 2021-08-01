Alpine passes in for a dusting

Snow is on the way for several alpine passes on South Island state highways.

MetService issued a warning this morning, saying snow was forecast for roads including the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, the Milford Road in Southland and two passes in Canterbury.

A front was expected to move northeast across the country from the southwest on Monday, followed by a strong cold southerly change.

Crown Range Road

From 5pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday: Between 8cm to 12cm of snow was expected to settle on the road above 700 metres, with lesser amounts lower down.

Milford Road (SH94)

From 4pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday: Snow expected to settle on the road. Expect 4cm to 8cm to accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts lower down.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 7pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday: Snow expected to settle on the road. Expect 5cm to 10cm to accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts lower down.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

From 10pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday: Snow expected to settle on the road. Expect 4cm to 8cm to accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts lower down.



