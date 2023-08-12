Avalanche warnings issued for backcountry

An avalanche near Queenstown last month. Photo: Supplied

Anyone heading into the backcountry is encouraged to be extra vigilant with a considerable avalanche risk in place for several alpine ranges.

The Avalanche Advisory has issued warnings for dangerous conditions down into sub-alpine areas at Tongariro, rising to alpine terrain for Taranaki, Fiordland and Aspiring, and high alpine terrain for Queenstown and Wānaka.

Last week two snowboarders were rescued after an avalanche near Queenstown.

Alerts for a heightened risk of avalanches are in place for Arthur's Pass, Craigieburn Range, Mt Hutt, Aoraki Mount Cook, Ohau, Nelson Lakes and Two Thumbs.