Black ice warning for Waitaki, care urged on roads in South Is

A motorist drives through floodwater along Ferry Road in North Otago yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police are urging motorists to take care if driving during the state of emergency in Waitaki due to the possibility of black ice.

There has been heavy rain and flooding has across Waitaki for a couple of days, with freezing temperatures expected this morning to lower parts of the district.

This, along with the still very damp conditions may cause black ice and/or slippery conditions on roads, police said in a statement this morning.

"If don’t need to travel, stay at home," police said.

"If you do, please drive slowly and to the conditions - allowing extra time for travel and expect slippery roads.

"Make sure you also keep your distance, drive rested and unimpaired."

State Highway 1, between Seven Mile Road and Pukeuri, has reopened this morning following flooding. However, a 30km/h speed restriction is in place. Motorists must stop if requested and drive with caution.

SH83 Pukeuri to Georgetown has also reopened.

Other highway closures remain in place this morning in the central and lower South Island from the current weather event. Further disruption was expected today, a spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency advised.

Meanwhile, Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury is closed after flooding, police said this morning.

"Cribb Creek has burst its banks and Cribb Creek Bridge is unsafe to drive along. Stay home if its not necessary to travel."

Map: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Road closures

• State Highway 8, Fairlie to Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Basin, because of snow and ice

• State Highway 6 Whataroa to Harihari, West Coast, due to strong winds

• State Highway 6, Haast to Fox Glacier, West Coast, because of fallen trees

• Danseys Pass Road in Central Otago is partially closed due to snow

• Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury closed following flooding

A light dusting of snow remains on the Wānaka side of the Crown Range summit. The road has been well gritted, however chains must be carried if you are travelling over the pass.

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass is now open to the gates just past the hotel - but for 4X4 vehicles only. The road remains closed through to the Waitaki network.

NZTA also has multiple road area warnings in place around the central and lower South Island because of the prevailing winter driving conditions.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain and snow today through inland Canterbury to the top of the South Island. A rare red heavy rain warning is in place for Marlborough and Canterbury between Ward and Hanmer Springs and southeast of the Awatere Valley, including the Kaikoura Range.

This red level of warning carries the risk of a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding, slips and impassable roads.

Further highway closures may be required if the weather impacts make it unsafe, the spokesman for NZTA said.

"Because of the heavy rainfall and melting snow, there is also a risk of ice build-up in parts of the South Island over the coming days that people should be wary of. Roading crews will be laying grit and anti-ice agents on the highways to assist vehicle traction."

Meanwhile, strong winds remain a threat on the West Coast south of Westport, especially for high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles.

People are encouraged to plan their travel carefully, especially on inland state highways, and to be prepared for closures or disruptions.

- Allied Media