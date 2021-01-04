Boil, conserve water notices issued after flooding

Residents in several Otago communities are being asked to boil or conserve water following widespread flooding at the weekend. Photo: Getty

Boil water notices are in place for several Otago communities in the wake of the weekend's flooding.

Patearoa and Naseby had boil water notices issued at the weekend, and the Central Otago District Council advised to fay that one had been issued for Ranfurly as well.

The council said that because of a high amount of sediment, it was currently unable to treat the water.

Residents and visitors are asked to boil all water for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning teeth until further notice.

The council says people should bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least a minute, then allow it to cool naturally.

Drinking water tankers will be parked at Maniototo Area School and at the Hospital in Tyrone St from mid-afternoon today.

The flooding also led to water notices being issued in East and North Otago.

Highly turbid water due to the rain caused the Waitaki District Council to ask residents on the Waihemo water supply to conserve drinking water where possible.

Up the Waitaki Valley in Duntroon and Otematata, boil and conserve water notices were issued.

Inland from Oamaru, on the Tokarahi and Windsor private water schemes, conserve water notices were issued after the pumps were taken out of action due to flood waters.​

Residents in those communities were asked to treat the water in their tanks as possibly needing to last up to a week.