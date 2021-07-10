Shindig for new sports centre

Encouraging Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan (centre) to buy a ticket for Saturday night's Wild West fundraiser are (from left) Andrea Harborne, Lucia Cassarino, Julie Dee, Gina Hore, Amy Pathe and Candice Nichol. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Wanted — a new multipurpose indoor sports and events facility in Waimate.

The reward? Attracting world-class events, and people from around New Zealand and the world, to the South Canterbury town.

About two years ago, a group of Waimate residents started discussing the possibility of building a new multipurpose indoor facility at the Southern Canterbury A&P Showgrounds, modelled on the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo.

Waimate Shears president Warren White, Waimate district councillor Colin Pankhurst and Waimate resident Lewis McLellan are now working in partnership with the council and other stakeholders to get an official feasibility study under way.

Fundraising has already started and, in conjunction with Waimate Centennial School, a Wild West-themed event is being held tonight to raise enough money to get the $50,000 study across the line.

Mr McLellan said the facility would be a great asset for South Canterbury and North Otago.

It would cater for a range of events, such as equestrian, indoor sports, cultural and community events, expos, fieldays, and concerts. With a soft surface, it would be different from Waimate’s Event Centre, which opened in 2016.

At present, there was nothing else like what was being proposed in the South Island.

"So we want to try to jump at the opportunity to get this in Waimate," Mr McLellan said.

"Waimate is centrally placed in the South Island to accommodate such a facility and [we] believe would bring great economic benefits to the area as well."

Equestrian sports were "very strong" in Waimate, Mr McLellan said. To attract more prestigious events, a good surface was paramount.

"Because people spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their horses, they want to make sure the surface is perfect."

Feedback so far had been overwhelmingly positive, and Mr McLellan hoped tonight’s Wild West fundraiser would raise the amount that was still needed to get the Whitehorse Exhibition Centre project feasibility study started.

"Once we actually have some solid figures and some analysis around the concept we know whether we can go ahead or not."

Wild West organiser Julie Dee said about 235 tickets had already been sold and there would be door sales tonight.

The event, which starts at 6pm, is being held at the Southern Canterbury A&P Pavilion. There will be a mechanical bull, a cocktail bar, games and challenges, live music by Cam Scott, raffles and live and silent auctions of items and experiences, donated by the Waimate community and wider New Zealand equestrian community.

"The community’s blown us away with their generosity."

