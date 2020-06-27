33-year lease for community hall land

Louise van der Voort. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A lease agreement for council reserve land at the Kyeburn Hall has been approved by the Maniototo Community Board.

The board met on Thursday in Ranfurly to determine ownership of the Kyeburn Hall and consider leasing the 4837sqm Kyeburn Reserve to the Kyeburn Hall Committee.

Central Otago District Council executive manager planning and environment Louise van der Voort told board members the first step was to acknowledge that the hall was owned by the hall committee, because the hall was built by the Kyeburn community.

However, the issue of the land where the hall was situated needed to be clarified and the recommendation was that the board give approval for the council to grant the committee a lease for 33 years.

Maintaining the reserve, all outgoings, including utilities, electricity, telephone, rubbish collection, and rates would then become the responsibility of the hall committee, Ms van der Voort said.

The lease was also subject to the Kyeburn Hall Committee becoming an incorporated society, she said.

Rent would be set at $1 per annum if requested.

