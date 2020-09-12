Saturday, 12 September 2020

Ambulance hub work to begin

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    The building of a new $3.4million ambulance hub in Cromwell is expected to start this month after a more than year-long fundraising effort.

    The 574sq m hub will be built on the existing St John Cromwell site in Barry Ave. The first sod was turned last week.

    Representatives from St John, local iwi, the Central Otago District Council, the Central Lakes Trust, the Otago Community Trust and building firm Breen Construction took part in a ceremony which included a Ngai Tahu blessing of the site.

    St John South Island region general manager Craig Stockdale said it was a milestone in the development of the ambulance base for the growing Cromwell community and Central Otago.

    "It is really exciting to be at this point ... we want to thank the local community for its support."

    It would provide Cromwell with an ambulance base and act as a hub for the region.

    Its construction is the result of a huge fundraising effort. The Central Lakes Trust provided $1.65million and the Otago Community Trust $475,000; the rest came from the community.

    Central Lakes Trust chief executive Susan Finlay said despite partial government funding, St John still had to fundraise to keep its service operating.

    "It’s a show of true community spirit that so many people and organisations have supported this initiative to become a reality."

    The station would be designed to IL4 (importance level 4) specifications, to withstand significant seismic events and become a centralised response and emergency operations centre in a major event, if required.

    jared.morgan@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter