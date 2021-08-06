Assault charges for driver

A 78-year-old man is facing charges of assault in relation to a June incident on a Central Otago school bus.

A police spokeswoman yesterday said the man had been charged with assault of a child and assault with intent to injure, and would appear in court later this month.

Prior to charges being laid, the Otago Daily Times reported the relief driver lost his job amid allegations he grabbed one primary school-aged child around the neck before shaking them, and pushed another child's legs to the ground while on a routine school run.

The alleged incident was witnessed by a number of children and teenagers on the bus, with many of the younger pupils left shaken and crying for the remainder of the journey.

Parents were outraged by the driver’s actions and Go Bus terminated his employment.

- Shannon Thomson