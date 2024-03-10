B-grade team providing more chances for players

Rugby players practice in Pioneer Park ahead of the inaugural Central Otago B-grade competition. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Organisers of a new fixture on the Central Otago rugby scene are hoping it will provide greater support for young players in the area.

Coach Ben Sanders said the idea for the B-grade team — coined the Central Otago Bucks — came about last season, when the Alexandra men’s premier team was chasing the premiership trophy.

That team had a squad of about 40 players and the younger players did not get the opportunity to play, Sanders said.

"That’s the hard thing about country rugby: there’s that

step from schoolboy to premier. There’s nothing in between."

The Bucks would also benefit from players coming to the end of their premier career or who were returning to the game following injury.

"[They] still want to play rugby but don’t want to fully commit to the rigours of . . . keeping super fit."

"Anyone’s welcome, no matter their age."

The Bucks will play in a 10-aside Central Otago

B-grade team competition with players from Upper Clutha, Cromwell and Matakanui.

"We’ll be like curtain raisers for a lot of the prem games so then the coaches can get a look at the lads," Sanders said.

Coach Puffer Payne said the B-grade competition would help players seeking promotion prepare for the premier grade.

"As their time comes they will make those squads, and they’re still fit and playing rugby and up with the rules.

"[We are] just trying to keep rugby going."

Player Paddy Stratford said he joined to keep fit and stay social — reasons which were echoed by his fellow players.

Another player Raff Love said playing for the Bucks was a good opportunity to put his skills to use on the field.

"It’s good to get the coaches of the prems team to . . . see what you can do instead of sitting on the bench all season."

Player Xavier Sanders said it would be a good way to stay fit and busy.

"It’s good to get a run around and . . . play some footie with your mates.