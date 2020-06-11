Barging ahead on gorge cycle trail

Smooth crossing ... Contractors pilot a barge laden with gravel and equipment across Lake Dunstan yesterday as work continues on the $6.6million Lake Dunstan Trail. PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

Negotiating the rugged Cromwell Gorge and shores of Lake Dunstan to build a cycle trail has required lateral thinking by the contractor, who is using a barge.

The use of a barge is a first for Timaru-based M3 Contracting as work continues on the $6.6million Lake Dunstan Trail.

General manager Andrew Bailey said the barge, which yesterday was ferrying gravel across Lake Dunstan at Champagne Gully, was needed because of the ‘‘steep and challenging terrain’’.

While there was some access to the current work site — across the lake from State Highway 6 — it was risky terrain and the barge allowed work to progress at a faster rate, he said.

Soon the barge would provide the only access.

‘‘There is about a 3km stretch between between Pickaxe Bluff and Hartleys Bluff where the barge will be the only way to transport gravel and earthmoving equipment.’’

The contractors had built a boat ‘‘specifically to push it [the barge]’’, Mr Bailey said.

That had required the boat to be certified by Maritime Safety as fit for purpose.

Mr Bailey said he expected the work to be completed by Christmas, the only impediment being winds that typically swept down the

Cromwell Gorge in spring.

Work started on the 54km trail between Clyde and Cromwell a year ago.

It is the first of 170km of new cycle trails to be developed by the Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network to complement the Great Rides of the Otago Central Rail Trail and the Roxburgh Gorge Trail.

About 500km of seamless grade one and two trails will be created throughout the region, costing $26.3million — funded by the Government, the Central Lakes Trust and the Otago Community Trust.

The trail is expected to be open early next year after Covid-19 Alert Level 4 forced work to stop.

