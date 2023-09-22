Blossom Festival Friday events cancelled due to 'severe weather'

Alexandra Primary pupil Coby Pope (12) sprints over the Shaky Bridge followed closely by George Lerew (13), of The Terrace Primary, in a previous Round The Clock Race. Photo: Jono Edwards

Today's Alexandra Blossom Festival events have been cancelled due to severe weather conditions, but organisers are still confident tomorrow's parade will go ahead.

The Alexandra Blossom Festival committee announced this morning the Fulton Hogan Mardi Gras and The News Round the Clock Race tonight had been cancelled.

Festival chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said she was "gutted" to have to make the cancellations, but people’s safety came first.

"The committed are absolutely devastated that we are having to do this, but people’s safety come first. Our thoughts are with our neighbouring communities who are currently under a State of Emergency due to the weather, and we just want people to be safe."

Event manager Martin McPherson said it was the right call to cancel tonight's events and the organisers were still planning for a great day tomorrow with the Contact Grand Parade and Saturday in the Park.

“We are still all go for tomorrow, see you there!’’ he said.