Boil water notice lifted in Central Otago town

Photo: Facebook

Tap water is once again safe to drink in a Central Otago town.

Naseby has had its boil water notice lifted this afternoon, following three days of clear testing, the Central Otago District Council said.

Those with storage tanks were advised to consider flushing them to enable clean water into their systems.

A "likely major leak" led to the boil water notice being issued on Tuesday.

Water tankers had been in place in the town, but would be removed tomorrow, alongside the signage.

The council had said in a Facebook post a sudden drop in water pressure was "most likely caused by a major leak, which has depleted the reservoir levels."

The Naseby Forest Recreation Area Facebook page said some houses had run out of water.

- APL