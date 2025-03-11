'Major leak' hits water supply in Central Otago town

Photo: Facebook

A Central Otago town has been issued a boil water notice after a 'likely major leak' depleted the reservoir.

Naseby residents are being urged to boil water for drinking, washing food and brushing teeth.

Water tankers are now in place in the town, the Central Otago District Council said.

The council said in a Facebook post a sudden drop in water pressure was "most likely caused by a major leak, which has depleted the reservoir levels."

The Naseby Forest Recreation Area Facebook page said some houses had run out of water.