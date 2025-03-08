Pools closing as lifeguard shortage continues

A proposal to close Alexandra’s outdoor pool is being considered. Photo: ODT files

The inability to get lifeguards in Central Otago is not to do with pay but more about recruitment and training, the Central Otago District Council says.

Assistance from AI is also on the drawing board as the Alexandra outdoor pool appears to be on borrowed time.

The Cromwell pool will be shut tomorrow, as lifeguards are moved to Alexandra to man the outdoor pool.

Council community experience group manager David Scoones said due to staff shortages the Alexandra outdoor pool has been closed over the past three weeks. This was the first day of the season Cromwell pool will be shut.

In Ranfurly, the pool had been closed for two days this season and opening hours have been adjusted on some days due to staff availability and the availability of qualified staff.

Mr Scoones said the council paid the living wage to all qualified lifeguards so pay did not seem an issue to attract them.

‘‘The challenge lies in the recruitment and training process. Becoming a lifeguard requires strong swimming ability, with a swim test of 200m in under six minutes.

‘‘The hiring process also takes longer than many expect, with police vetting alone taking up to four weeks. Once a new team member is on board, training can take around a month and also requires a supervision period from a senior lifeguard.

‘‘The difficulty isn’t just in finding staff but in ensuring they are fully trained and qualified to maintain safety standards.’’

He did not think there was anytime soon when pools would not need lifeguards.

‘‘While new AI technology is emerging and may assist lifeguards in their roles, it won’t replace them.’’

A pool in Selwyn has installed an AI system this year which identifies when a swimmer is getting into difficulty.

‘‘Having paid lifeguards at council-operated facilities is not just a best practice, it’s essential for ensuring the safety of swimmers. Further, lifeguarding is also about being a first responder to a wide range of events that could happen, whether it be a serious medical event, monitoring water conditions and doing their bit to provide a positive experience.’’

The standard ratio for lifeguards is one lifeguard per 50 people, but on busy days the council liked to have a minimum of four lifeguards on duty at all times, including a shift leader, he said.

‘‘With Cromwell and Alexandra pools seeing an average of 8000 visitors per month, the pools can get busy very quickly, requiring a well-staffed team to maintain safety. Also, if we want to provide fun activities like inflatables and pool parties, more supervision is also needed.

The council plan to be back to full lifeguard staff by the end of this month.

‘‘The council is committed to reliable aquatics facilities and our reliability continues to increase year on year.

‘‘We’re always on the lookout for people who enjoy swimming and want to make a difference in the community, and encourage them to reach out, and to be part of a fun team.’’

The council has proposed to close the Alexandra outdoor pool in its proposed long term plan.

It would save the council $250,000 a year, the pool is coming to the end of its life and it does not have high patronage.