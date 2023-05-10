Board resolves to demolish Cromwell hall

The Cromwell Memorial Hall is to be demolished later this year in preparation for a new hall and events centre. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

The Cromwell Memorial Hall is coming down.

At its meeting on Monday the Cromwell Community Board unanimously agreed to demolish the hall as it moves towards building a new facility for the town.

Demolition of the hall is crucial as it allows further geotech and foundation assessments, which in turn will give a more accurate cost projection.

The project to replace the hall is one of the largest capital works projects the town has seen since the days of building the Clyde Dam.

However, any delays to the project would likely see costs climb.

Estimated costs for the proposed Memorial Hall and Event Centre have already risen to $42.8 million - up from the original, $31.5 million budgeted for in the Central Otago District Council 2021-31 long-term plan.

Land sales from the Cemetery Rd industrial development to the tune of almost $7 million plus $5 million from external funders are anticipated to cover the gap.

Deputy mayor and community board member Neil Gillespie raised concerns about demolishing the existing hall when there was a significant funding gap.

"That’s a whole lot of risk for us to take on," he said.

Board member Wally Sanford felt the board should not hold off on demolition.

"In my mind a demolished building and bare piece of land is a better asset than the current building we’ve got," he said.

"The extent of steel and slab thickness [for the build] goes into the price, so we can’t ask for every last bit of detail until we’ve got all the recipe in place to actually get that - so it’s a risk and reward situation we’re in."

Cr Cheryl Laws said demolishing the hall would maintain the momentum but questioned the lack of projected operating costs and the effect on ratepayers.

"It’s great to want it but then you’ve got to pay for it," she said.

Council acting chief executive Louise van der Voort said she understood the board had asked for operating expenses previously but it was a "chicken and egg" situation.

The next steps were needed to determine the scope of the project, before operational costs and model could be determined, she said.

In Cr Sarah Browne’s mind there was no question - "the hall has to go".

"We’ve condemned it, we’ve been through this how many times, if we go back out there and say we’re pausing that demolition, there will be uproar."

The board needed to make sure the developed design was still fit for purpose and then operating expenses would be clearer, she said.

The developed design and start of detailed design were approved by the community board subject to additional reporting on proposed operation models and rating implications.

Demolition is earmarked for October.

shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz