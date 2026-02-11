Boil water notice imposed for Roxburgh

The Central Otago District Council has issued an immediate boil water notice for the Roxburgh water supply.

All water used for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation and cooking as well as making ice, baby formula and juice should be boiled.

Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute then allowed to cool naturally before using.

Three water tankers will be in the area from about 5.30pm.

These will be at the Lake Roxburgh Village Hall, near Jimmy's Pies and King George V Memorial Park, and Roxburgh Area School.

A council spokesperson said they would advise when the notice was lifted.

The Otago Daily Times is awaiting a response from the CODC as to the reason for the notice.