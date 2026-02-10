Invasive lagarosiphon weed removal to begin

Lagarosiphon at Lake Dunstan. PHOTO: EARTH SCIENCES NEW ZEALAND

Work to reduce the impact of the invasive lakeweedin Lake Dunstan will begin next week.

Divers contracted by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (Linz) will be clearing the weed from around boat ramps and popular recreational areas between the Bendigo boat ramp and Burton Creek, as well as in the Kawarau Arm.

Linz biosecurity leader Tracey Burton said in a statement lagarosiphon was one of New Zealand’s most problematic aquatic weeds.

"Lagarosiphon forms dense weed beds that can interfere with activities such as swimming, boating and fishing and it also poses a significant risk of spreading to other lakes.

"Effective control in key areas is essential to help prevent this weed from spreading to other lakes in the region."

Because Lake Dunstan was continuously reinfested from upstream river systems, Linz focused its efforts on reducing the impact of the weed on lake users by prioritising control at high-use areas such as boat ramps and swimming zones, she said.

The control work in the Kawarau Arm was funded by Contact Energy as part of its Landscape and Visual Amenity Management Plan, which aimed to improve the "visual quality, public experience and environmental function of the area".

The wider control programme in Lake Dunstan was jointly funded by Linz, the Otago Regional Council and Contact Energy.

The community could also play a key role in protecting the lake and others from the weed by remembering to check, clean and dry gear between waterbodies, she said.

