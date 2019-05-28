Burglar caught on CCTV in Cromwell

Cromwell police are appealing to the public for information following a series of commercial burglaries in the area.

CCTV footage of two burglars has been captured and a video of one of the perpetrators has been shared on the Southern District Police Facebook page.

The 10 second clip of one of the break-ins shows a hooded person lifting up a computer monitor from a red counter before running out of shot.

It is unclear from the video if anything is taken.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Darren Kidd at Cromwell Police or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111