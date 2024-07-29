Car ends in hedge after crash in Alexandra

Photo: Julie Asher

A car ended up in a hedge and a give way sign was left lying on the ground after a two-car crash in Alexandra this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of Brandon and Station Sts, about 1.30pm.

A St John Hone Hato spokeswoman said two people were treated at the scene - one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Neither needed to be taken to hospital, she said.