Car ends in hedge after crash in Alexandra

    By Julie Asher
    Photo: Julie Asher
    A car ended up in a hedge and a give way sign was left lying on the ground after a two-car crash in Alexandra this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of Brandon and Station Sts, about 1.30pm.

    A St John Hone Hato spokeswoman said two people were treated at the scene - one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries.

    Neither needed to be taken to hospital, she said. 