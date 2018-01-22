Car fans gather with intent

There were fancy Falcons and beautiful Buicks, but a cute VW also got its share of attention at the weekend’s Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Show.

The VW-patterned tent looked like a Kombi van from a distance but on closer inspection its true identity was revealed.

Owner Peter Lobb, of Dunedin, said he got more comments for his VW tent than for his 1966 Pontiac Laurentian, which made a classy showing at the show.

Mr Lobb was part of an extended family group that has visited the Cromwell show for six years, timing their annual Central Otago holiday for it.

The others in the group brought a 1970 Holden Monaro, 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, 1998 BMW Z3 and a 1963 Chevrolet Bel Air.

Mr Lobb planned to keep returning to the car show, and keep bringing the VW tent. It was given to him as a 21st birthday present by his parents four years ago, and is brought out once a year, for the Cromwell show.

But his Pontiac would always receive lots of TLC and respect also, performing well for its run to Central Otago.

"I love my car."

President of the Southland Ford Falcon club, which organises the Cromwell Show, Greg Millane, said the 21st annual show was "one of the best ever", with "great weather, nice cars and fantastic local business support. It just gets better and better every year".

About 650 cars were on display at the show.