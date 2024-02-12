Car rolls in gorge after passing move goes wrong

Traffic was impeded for a time after the crash. Photo: Ruby Shaw

The Cromwell Gorge is open after a crash caused traffic to back up this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a crash in the gorge - State Highway 8 - at 1.07pm.

Three fire appliances — two from Cromwell and one from Clyde — attended.

On arrival fire crews found the car had rolled and was in the middle of the road.

Firefighters assisted with traffic control and administered first aid until police and ambulance arrived, the spokesman said.

Cromwell Police acting Sergeant Darren Kidd told the Otago Daily Times the crash was a result of a passing manoeuvre "gone wrong".

Two vehicles were heading south towards Alexandra when one attempted to pass the other in the gorge.

The passing vehicle ‘‘ran out of room’’ and it was only the actions of the driver being passed that stopped something more serious happening, acting Sgt Kidd said.

Both were single-occupied vehicles. There were no injuries but the driver of the passing vehicle was taken by ambulance to be checked.

Investigations were ongoing, he said.