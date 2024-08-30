Car rolls in Kawerau Gorge Rd

One person has minor injuries after their car rolled in Kawerau Gorge Rd, near Cromwell, tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene between Roaring Meg and Pearson Rd about 8pm.

On arrival, they found a vehicle had rolled, but the driver was out and had ‘‘a bit of a bump to the face’’.

Their injuries were minor.

Traffic was down to one lane at 9pm, but the road was expected to be reopened to traffic in both directions soon.