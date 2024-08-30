Car rolls in Kawerau Gorge Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has minor injuries after their car rolled in Kawerau Gorge Rd, near Cromwell, tonight.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene between Roaring Meg and Pearson Rd about 8pm.
On arrival, they found a vehicle had rolled, but the driver was out and had ‘‘a bit of a bump to the face’’.
Their injuries were minor.
Traffic was down to one lane at 9pm, but the road was expected to be reopened to traffic in both directions soon.