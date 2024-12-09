Caravans set to house orchard workers destroyed by freak winds

Freak winds destroyed eight caravans on a Central Otago orchard, tossing them into the air the same day seasonal workers were due to move into them.

The unoccupied caravans at Mt Pisa’s Trophy Ridge Orchards became airborne during the localised weather event about 12.50pm yesterday.

Five caravans were toppled and three were blown into an irrigation pond beside where they were parked.

Another two caravans did not appear to be damaged.

No one was injured in the event.

An Otago Daily Times reporter who visited the scene, at the corner of Gilmore Rd and Rush Ln, about two hours after the event said strong, gusty winds continued to buffet the spot.

The caravans in the irrigation pond were partially submerged and there was a lot of other debris in the water.

Several nearby thick posts supporting bird netting had snapped and fallen and netting was heaped over fences.

A supplied video taken nearby shows netting floating high in the air.

The orchard was deserted aside from two management staff.

One of them, Trophy Ridge Orchards human resources manager Emmanuel Marin, told the Otago Daily Times seasonal workers had been due to move in to the caravans earlier in the day yesterday, however, strong winds — including "small tornados" — prevented the move.

While there was other worker accommodation on site, in prefabricated blocks, there were already other workers in them and they might become over-crowded, Mr Marin said.

It is unclear exactly where the new workers are staying in the meantime.

Attempts to reach the manager of the orchard for more information were unsuccessful yesterday.

This line of caravans, being used as worker accommodation at Mt Pisa, were blown over by strong winds yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

A Fire and Emergency Services NZ spokeswoman said one fire crew from Cromwell responded to the incident.

The caravans appeared to have became airborne in sudden wind, she said.

"The fire crews are thinking it’s a very localised weather event."

There were no other reports of wild weather in the area, she said.

"Haven't had any other weather events [reported], just this bizarre one."

Police also attended the incident, but were not required, a spokeswoman said.

By Rawan Saadi and Ruby Shaw

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz