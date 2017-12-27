Central Otago blazes extinguished

Smoke spews from a holiday house in Ophir. Photo: Pam Jones

Firefighters have extinguished two blazes in Central Otago this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent appliances to the grass fire, which potentially threatened a house, at Lowburn.

A FENZ spokesman said the blaze had been put out after burning through 25ha of grass.

At 5pm the fire was still burning across a 400m-wide front, on Sugarloaf Dr, near an airfield.

What started as a "reasonable-sized grass fire" had jumped to nearby trees.

One helicopter, two fire appliances from Cromwell, water tankers from Tarras and Luggate and Dunstan rural fire were involved in fighting the blaze.

Another helicopter was called to the scene, but sent back as it was not needed.

Meanwhile, at Ophir, firefighters from Omakau and Alexandra were alerted at 3.35pm and arrived to find the house "well involved in fire".

There were no reports of anyone inside at the time the fire began, he said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene of the Ophir fire said the blaze had consumed the interior of an old holiday home.

The fire appeared to be out by 4.30pm, but the remains of the house were still smouldering.

The FENZ spokesman confirmed the fire was out by late this afternoon.

Earlier today, fire crews in Invercargill contained a blaze that prompted the evacuation of the Kelvin Hotel about 11.15am.

The alarm was raised after the basement became smoke-logged, prompting the hotel's evacuation, but the fire had since been contained and extinguished.