Central Otago football to be beamed to the world

Central Otago’s football league is operating under a new name this season due to sponsorship which promises to livestream games.

Santana Central Otago Football League covers 12 teams from Central Otago and Southern Lakes across two competitions.

Santana Minerals CEO Damian Spring said the company was proud to sponsor the league.

‘‘[It is] great to see the beautiful game’s alive and well.

‘‘It’s a new venture for us to be part of . . .I think it’s important to support those grassroots sporting initiatives.’’

Seasonal Solutions Alexandra goalkeeper Massing Kalotang keeps an eye on the game as the team plays Lakes United last Saturday. The teams drew 1-1.

The sponsorship meant the volunteer team of organisers could continue their good work, he said.

Mr Spring hoped Santana’s sponsorship could help secure livestreaming equipment for next year’s season — something the league had been investigating.

Many players were newcomers to New Zealand and a strong contingent were RSE workers from Vanuatu. ‘‘If that initiative can . . . enable their families to watch them enjoy playing football here in New Zealand, I think that’s a good idea.’’

The proposed gold mine would be a nationally significant project and it was important local residents could see the impact the company could have, Mr Spring said.

‘‘It’s important we get on the ground early and get known on a personal basis. . .being seen and heard so people put a face to the name.’’

Ni-vanuatu footballer and RSE worker Alista Karlip plays for Alexandra United.

Families in Vanuatu followed the Central Otago football league and a livestream of their games would be amazing for the players and their families, he said.

‘‘For us in Vanuatu, we are crazy fans of soccer.’’