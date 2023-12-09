Central Otago player wins $8.25m in Powerball

Photo: ODT files

A lucky Powerball player from Otago will be celebrating in style after winning $8.25 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Saturday night's winner is the 18th Powerball multi-millionaire of this year, and comes just weeks after an $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Whakatāne.

The other big win for the South was in April, when a lucky player from Invercargill won a whopping $17.25 million.

Three other Lotto players will also be celebrating on Saturday, after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

The tickets were sold at Woolworths Newtown in Wellington, and on MyLotto to players from Napier and Carterton.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be happy after winning $300,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Victory On The Spot in Nelson.

Powerball wins in 2023