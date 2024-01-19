Central Otago power largely restored

The famous Unichem Clock in Alexandra is out. Photo: Shannon Thomson

Electricity has largely been restored in Central Otago electricity after more than 8000 customers were left without power in a widespread outage this morning.

At 11.55am Aurora Energy's outages website was showing power still out in parts of Clyde along with Omakau and Millers Flat.

The cut, which started just after 9am, had affected more than 8000 power users — 1030 around Clyde and 6949 around Alexandra, Aurora communications manager Lisa Gloag said this morning.

Townships and areas affected included Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell Gorge, Fruitlands, Ida Valley, Omakau, Ophir, Roxburgh and St Bathans.

Contact's head of hydro generation Boyd Brinsdon said rumours the power outage was due to an interruption of the feed from Clyde Dam were incorrect.

Alexandra Senior Citizens prepares for its lunch despite the power cut. Photo: Ruby Shaw

Alexandra Senior Citizens holds a monthly lunch meeting which is going ahead despite the power outage.

Senior Citizens co-ordinator Jo Ireland said she hoped people would still attend.

"If they turn up, they'll be fed."

The power outage did mean some substitutions had to be made and lunch-goers could expect cold meat, pickles and bread.

"We can only do what we can do," Mrs Ireland said.