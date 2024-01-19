Central Otago power largely restored

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At 11.55am Aurora Energy's outages website was showing power still out in parts of Clyde along with Omakau and Millers Flat.
The cut, which started just after 9am, had affected more than 8000 power users — 1030 around Clyde and 6949 around Alexandra, Aurora communications manager Lisa Gloag said this morning.
Townships and areas affected included Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell Gorge, Fruitlands, Ida Valley, Omakau, Ophir, Roxburgh and St Bathans.
Contact's head of hydro generation Boyd Brinsdon said rumours the power outage was due to an interruption of the feed from Clyde Dam were incorrect.
Senior Citizens co-ordinator Jo Ireland said she hoped people would still attend.
"If they turn up, they'll be fed."
The power outage did mean some substitutions had to be made and lunch-goers could expect cold meat, pickles and bread.
"We can only do what we can do," Mrs Ireland said.