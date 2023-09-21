Central Otago solar farm 'could power 70,000 homes'

An aerial photo of the project site.

Plans have been unveiled for a 660ha solar farm on farmland between Naseby and Ranfurly capable of powering 70,000 homes.

New Zealand solar developer Helios today confirmed plans to seek resource consent for the 300-megawatt project on land owned by two local farming families.

Helios managing director Jeff Schlichting said the Maniototo Plain had "a very high-quality solar resource" which would complement the region's hydro generation.

The site was unirrigated and located "well outside" the townships.

“We have taken great care to select a site that minimises visual impacts and is on working, modified farmland free from extensive irrigation.

“Large-scale solar is now the lowest impact and lowest cost form of energy globally.

"Once developed, the site will be quiet, passive and well screened by existing shelterbelts and topography, as well as extensive new planting on the site boundary.”

The land would remain in farming with sheep able to graze under and around the solar panels.

“The solar farm will produce no emissions and have no negative impact on soil or water.

"At the end of the solar farm's operational life it can be rapidly decommissioned, allowing the land to be returned to its previous use,” he said.

The project would connect into Transpower's existing Naseby substation on Fennessy road.

Helios will host a community information drop-in session at the Maniototo Golf Club in Ranfurly between 3 – 7pm on Thursday 5 October.