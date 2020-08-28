Friday, 28 August 2020

5.35 pm

Central Otago vegetation fire extinguished

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Smoke rises from the fire near Fruitlands this afternoon. Photo: Di Gilchrist
    Firefighters have put out a vegetation fire near Fruitlands in Central Otago.

    Two fire trucks from Alexandra and three from Dunstan were sent to the scene just after 3pm today.

    The fire in the Teviot Valley covered about 500m by 200m when it was at its height, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Jill Higgison said.

    It was brought under control and extinguished by 4.30pm, she said.

    At one point, the fire jumped Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd and advanced up a hill.

    Wind created some difficulties but no structures were at risk and helicopters were not needed to help the firefighting effort.

    Firefighters extinguished a fire in the rest area at Gorge Creek, near Fruitlands, today. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara
