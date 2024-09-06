Ceremony for new fire chief

James Hazlett (right) hands over Ranfurly’s fire chief responsibilities to William Dowling. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ranfurly Volunteer Fire Brigade has a new chief fire officer.

Chief Fire Officer William Dowling is looking forward to the new challenge.

"It’s a job I’m looking forward to. I want to carry on what has already been accomplished," he said.

CFO Dowling, who started 26 years ago, said the biggest change he had seen was the transformation of the local unit from a fire brigade to an emergency service.

"Apart from fires, we cover car accidents, health incidents, we even had a cat up a tree. We have become a jack of all trades and respond to everything."

James Hazlett officially stepped down from the position on Saturday after 19 years, handing over to CFO Dowling during a formal ceremony at Ranfurly Fire Station.

Mr Hazlett said while he had stepped down from the position, he was still with the brigade, so while a lot of his friends were asking him what he was going to do with his time, he probably would only get 20 hours back a week, which he had spent thinking about and planning for the brigade, but even last night he was driving a truck.

Amalgamating the rural and urban service was probably the biggest step that had been taken over the time he was in the brigade.

"Also getting a succession of guys to take over was important. We are a smaller brigade and so we needed to get those things done."

He said the biggest things that had changed in his 19 years in charge were IT and communications.

Mr Hazlett said regarding fires, his biggest event was the Ranfurly Auto fire in 2008 — the largest structure fire in the area in 30 years.

His biggest joys were his involvement with the brigade members, being recognised by the community for his service and receiving the QSM for his service.

"Developing the brigade and being part of the community is the main thing and if the community acknowledges you, you can’t ask for much more."

