Delays after crash on Lindis Pass

A multi-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists on a key southern highway today.
The four-vehicle crash occurred on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) between Waitaki and Central Otago shortly before midday.
A police spokesperson said minor injuries had been reported.
The road remained open but traffic management was set up and queues of traffic built up for a time while the scene was cleared.
In an update about 12.45pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said traffic flow was back to normal.