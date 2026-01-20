Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Delays after crash on Lindis Pass

    By Andrew Ashton
    Photo: NZTA
    A multi-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists on a key southern highway today.

    The four-vehicle crash occurred on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) between Waitaki and Central Otago shortly before midday.

    A police spokesperson said minor injuries had been reported.

    The road remained open but traffic management was set up and queues of traffic built up for a time while the scene was cleared.

    In an update about 12.45pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said traffic flow was back to normal.

     