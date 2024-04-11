Clyde Dam callout a 'false alarm' - Fenz

Emergency services at Clyde Dam after reports of smoke. Photo: Shannon Thomson

Fire and Emergency services were called out to a "false alarm" after smoke was spotted coming from a building at Clyde Dam.

Fenz shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Alexandra, Clyde and Cromwell arrived on the scene about 1.50pm today after "smoke was seen" from a building in Clyde Dam's powerhouse.

Crews were at the scene for about 90 minutes.

"There's quite a lot of work that needs to be done when something like this, as the dam is such an important structure.

"But in this case, the matter has been handed back over to the staff, as it appears to have been a false alarm."

Mr Norris praised the professionalism of the staff and Fenz crews who responded to the incident.