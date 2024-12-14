Community enjoyment the priority

Tania Murray Haigh and Russ Haigh in their renovated building. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

A wine bar inside a clothing and homewares store is an unusual concept but Lohi owners Tania Murray Haigh and Russ Haigh are not ones for playing safe.

The latest addition to the business, which first opened in February, was part of their plan to make Ranfurly a destination.

Ms Murray Haigh, who as Tania Murray won the high jump gold medal at the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games, was 14 when she left Ranfurly to move to Dunedin.

Sharing the building their business is in with the community was important. She remembered it as a drapery, complete with curtain making in the back, before various hospitality businesses moved in and it was eventually closed up for 10 years before they took over.

"We want people to come back and make new memories. [The building] belongs to the community, we’re just here to make sure they enjoy themselves,’’ she said.

A dressmaker, she now sewed in the building, bringing it full circle. They also sell clothing, homewares and produce from the best of Maniototo’s creative people. There were now 30 people supplying items for sale.

"We get energy from everyone else. Lucy [Girvan] had a hat, scarf and one jersey [when we opened]. Now she has launched her own label.’’

Mr Haigh said a drinks bar was always part of the vision for the store but originally it was going to be a juice bar.

However, listening to people in the area they decided on a wine bar.

Most of the materials used in the construction were from when they renovated the building earlier in the year.

"Slow fashion and slow building,’’ she said.