Monday, 11 May 2020

Countdown consent slowly moving forward

    By Yvonne O'Hara
    Artist's impression of a proposed supermarket in Alexandra. GRAPHIC: COUNTDOWN
    The consent process for Alexandra’s proposed Countdown supermarket is slowly moving forward, despite lockdown delays.

    Countdown, part of the Woolworths NZ group of supermarkets (formerly Progressive Enterprises), announced in January it intended to build a 3000sq m supermarket and car park in Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, in partnership with local developer, CPD (2012) Ltd, although the project is subject to the resource consent process.

    However, following the consent application to the Central Otago District Council, the CODC sought further information about the project.

    Countdown head of property Matt Grainger said the developers of the proposed Alexandra store had been working through the council’s request for more information.

    ‘‘We understand this has been submitted to council last week,’’ Mr Grainger said.

    ‘‘Unfortunately, providing this information has been a little delayed due to the lockdown.’’

    He said plans for the proposed new store in Balclutha were being ‘‘worked through’’ and more information would be provided when that was finished.

    The proposed Alexandra site will be between Centennial Ave and Ventry St.

