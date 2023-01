Fire crews have been battling a blaze in pine trees near Ranfurly this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was reported at 4.40pm on farmland in Waipiata Kyeburn Rd.

The fire covered 80sqm underneath a row of pine trees.

Two appliances from Middlemarch and another two from Ranfurly attended.

He said the fire was out and was not considered to be suspicious.