Cromwell Gorge highway reopens after rockfall closure

    State Highway 8 between Cromwell and Clyde has reopened after a closure caused by a rockfall this evening.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a statement advising of the closure around 8.30pm.

    NZTA said there was no detour available, and motorists should avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

    In an update around 9.30pm the agency said the road had reopened, but caution was advised.

     

     

