Russell Emmerson with his grandfather George Bain Henderson’s diary from 1918. Mr Henderson was serving for New Zealand at the WW1 campaign to free Le Quesnoy in France. He returned to Central Otago afterwards and married and went rabbiting, mustering and farming. Photo: Marjorie Cook

About 150 people went to the Tarras Anzac service at 10am.

Father Martin Flannery of Cromwell led the service.

Russell Emmerson read from the small leather bound diary carried by his grandfather George Bain Henderson of the Maniototo during service in France in 1918, including the liberation of Le Quesnoy.

The service concluded with a fly over by two vintage aircraft.