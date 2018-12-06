Thursday, 6 December 2018

9.08 am

Emergency services called to Central Otago crash

    By Pam Jones
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A tow truck prepares to take away a car which ran of the road this morning between Butcher's Dam and Fruitlands, Alexandra. Photo: Pam Jones
    Emergency services have attended a one vehicle car crash between Butcher's Dam and Fruitlands.

    Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Russell Anderson said the car had run off the road on the brow of a hill about 10km from Alexandra and emergency services were called at 8.02am.

    The female driver received no injuries in the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and there was minimal damage to the car, Mr Anderson said.

    Police, fire and ambulance attended. Traffic was reduced to one lane until about 8.35am.

