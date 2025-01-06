Fashionistas, punters unite for meeting

Cool, overcast conditions did not stop punters and fashionistas alike turning out in droves for the annual Roxburgh Trotting Club race meeting on Saturday.

Club president Neville Beckley said he was delighted with the crowd which was bigger than last year.

When he arrived at the course at 7am he was a little worried as there was a cold wind.

It was a wildly successful day for the Huddleston family, of Chatto Creek, in the fashion in the field contest at the Roxburgh Trotting Club meeting on Saturday. Darci, 7 (left), and Ava, 8, were first and second in the girls’ section, while their mum, Jennifer, was runner-up in the women’s. The girls’ brother, Westly, was first in the boys’ section. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

New buildings on top of the embankment looking down on the track proved their worth throughout the day as they sheltered those inside.

The club was constantly improving the course with trees being planted this year and many more upgrades planned, Mr Beckley said.

More permanent shelters would be built and they planned to create a park setting with the trees.

While there was only one race meeting a year, it was a 12-month effort to keep things up to scratch, he said.

They grew lucerne in the centre of the track, which served the dual purpose of being a fundraiser and looking lush and green for the January meeting.

"The committee does a lot of work keeping everything tidy."

While the keen racegoers had plenty to watch, including the Roxburgh Cup raced over 2700m for a stake of $25,000, there was much to entertain everyone.

Children were catered for with endless entertainment from mini Jeeps and a bouncy castle to an old-fashioned lolly scramble.

Fashion in the field was hotly contested with sections for boys, girls, men and women. Contestants carefully considered their outfits and judges Raewyn Crossan and Hazel Sycamore had their work cut out for them.

With country attire the theme, there were many hats and boots on show. Eighteen women lined up for their section with Leda Gunn, of Coal Creek, taking the title.

The Central Otago racing calendar continues today with the Wyndham Harness Racing Club’s twilight meeting in Cromwell from 3pm.