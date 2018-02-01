Flooding causes chaos, closes roads in Central

Roads are closed and sandbags being filled in the Teviot Valley as it deals with the effects of today's heavy rain.

Police have closed SH8 at Roxburgh due to flooding at Blackjack's Creek. The road is closed between Millers Flat and Roxburgh, with a diversion in place.

A post on the Teviot Valley Noticeboard is asking for volunteers to help the Roxburgh Volunteer Fire Brigade fill sandbags at the dump area.

There is also extensive surface flooding on other local roads around the Central Otago District, and a number of slips and rock fall on SH8 between Clyde and Cromwell and SH6 between Cromwell and Queenstown.

A Central Otago District Council spokesman issued a statement asking people to take extreme care, saying that as well as ponded water there may also be fallen branches and trees, and rocks on the roads.

Council acting chief executive Louise van der Voort said that as these hazards were widespread, the council and its contractors may not yet be aware of them all, and motorists were asked to be "the council's eyes and ears''.

Police Senior Sergeant Brian Benn, of Dunedin, has advised motorists in the South to avoid all non-essential travel as the rain hits and roads flood.

Please phone 03 440 0056 to report any hazards on the roads.