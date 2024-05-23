Fog hits flights at Dunedin Airport

Flights in and out of Dunedin Airport have been cancelled or delayed because of fog this morning.

Dunedin airport marketing manager Chris Snow said five flights had been cancelled this morning, but flights were recently starting to depart again now that the fog has started to clear.

"Hopefully that's it for the rest of the day."

Road warnings

Plummeting temperatures have prompted road warnings with drivers urged to watch out for ice across Central Otago and the Lakes District.

Road crews are out applying grit after a hard frost and clear skies with temperatures as low as -5°C in the Alexandra, Maniototo and Manuherikia areas.

The Central Otago District Council says ice is likely on bridge and in shaded spots.

MetService says Alexandra is the coldest place in the country at -3°C.

Queenstown's council says grit has been applied to the Crown Range but black ice is likely and motorists should watch their speed.

"Plenty of ice is also present elsewhere across the district with temperatures sitting well below 0 degrees.

"Grit has been applied in the upper reaches of Fernhill, as well as Arthurs Point and Dalefield.

"Glenorchy-Queenstown Road also has some patchy areas of ice to look out for," the Queenstownn lakes District Council said.