One dead after crash near Alexandra

Police at the crash scene on Tuesday morning. Photo: Ruby Shaw

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 near Alexandra.

Police were alerted to the crash, near the intersection with Conroys Gully Rd at Butchers Dam, about 10.50am.

Initial suggestions suggested there were serious injuries, but in an update about midday Senior Sergeant Clint Wright, of Alexandra, confirmed the single occupant of the vehicle had died.

He said police inquiries were continuing and the Serious Crash Unit was on the scene.

It was anticipated the road would be closed for several hours and detours were in place.

Earlier, a single vehicle covered by a tarpaulin was the only visible sign of the crash.

Butchers Dam. Photo: ODT

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they received a call for assistance from Hato Hone St John at 10.50am.

Two appliances were dispatched from Alexandra and were assisting ambulance and police at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident in Conroy’s Gully at 10.48am.

One ambulance was sent to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

