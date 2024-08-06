Gran gleeful as grandson grabs gold

Val Butcher (centre) and a group of Ophir residents cheering on Finn Butcher earlier in his Olympics campaign. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Alexandra paddler Finn Butcher snagged the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the kayak cross overnight, to the absolute delight of his grandmother.

The sport was making its Olympic debut so the 29-year-old from Alexandra will be immortalised as its inaugural champion.

His grandmother, Ophir’s post-mistress Val Butcher, said to RNZ this morning that she could not be prouder to have a gold-medallist grandson.

‘‘It feels wonderful, it does — I still can’t believe it.’’

She said she was down in the town hall with other locals from Ophir cheering and waving flags for both Finn and compatriot Luuka Jones, who was competing in the women's event.

‘‘We got some flags from the $2 shop and were waiving them around — it was really exciting.’’

Finn beat out three-time world champion Britain's Joe Clark, who was tipped by many to win the final.

Val said all the Olympians would want to win, and she was impressed her grandson had beat out the world champion, but she was just in shock Finn managed to prevail in his first Games.

New Zealand's Finn Butcher (1st) poses on the podium with Britain's Joseph Clarke (2nd) and Germany's Noah Hegge (3rd). Photo: Reuters

She said her grandson was always an energetic child and he looked so happy when he passed the finish line.

Val was not sure how she was going to celebrate his win, but she was sure there might be an old bottle of wine in the fridge ready for a moment like this.

‘‘I don’t know yet, I haven’t had time to think of all that — I’m a bit speechless.’’

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said he was "absolutely thrilled" for Butcher.

Mr Cadogan remembers Butcher as a wee boy and said the Butchers were a great local family.

"Just great local people and what a magnificent achievement."

Butcher's secondary school, Dunstan High School, made a congratulatory post on social media.

" To say we are proud is an absolute understatement! That. Was. Amazing!"

His primary school, Alexandra Primary School, was in on the posting action too.

"Awe inspiring GOLD MEDALIST - Alexandra Primary salutes you Finn!!"